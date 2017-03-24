Finance Chief Schaeuble Says Germany Not 'Bottomless Barrel' of Greek Credits

© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic Germany Rules Out Haircut for Greece Despite Wartime Debt Relief for Berlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Foreign Minister Gabriel praised Greece’s progress on budget reforms during Thursday’s visit to Athens. He ruled out a eurozone without Greece and suggested Berlin could be willing to contribute more at the next meeting on EU’s finances.

"It is not a bottomless barrel. Sigmar Gabriel sent a completely wrong message in Greece. This won’t help Greece, instead reckless Greek politicians might think they don’t need to make an effort. It is dangerous," Schaeuble told the broadcaster.

The finance chief stressed the problem was not in money but in the lack of commitment to implement reforms Greece promised in exchange for financial support from the European Union, where Germany is a key lender.

