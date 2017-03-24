Register
14:19 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    UN peacekeepers in Somalia

    UN Mulls Enlisting Women to Pacify the Peacekeepers, Quell Child Abuse by Staff

    © AFP 2017/ Mohamed ABDIWAHAB
    Europe
    Get short URL
    27831

    In recent years, several hundred children testified about sexual abuse by UN peacekeeping personnel. Despite all whistleblowing and attempts to draw public attention to the UN's seamy side, only a third of the complaints have led to punitive measures against the suspects.

    Adult sex dolls
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    All Dolled Up: Finnish Foundation Promotes Sex Dolls Against Child Abuse
    According to the UN's own statistics, 172 complaints of child sexual abuse were filed against UN staff between 2010 and 2016, with many cases featuring more than one perpetrator. Most notably, two reports from the Central African Republic (CAR) feature a total of 78 victims of child abuse. However, a much higher number of unreported cases is suspected. Nevertheless, only a third of the investigations have led to any measures against the perpetrator.

    "The UN is fairly toothless when it comes to punishing its peacekeeping personnel," Ann-Marie Orler, former director of the Joint UN police forces, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    According to her, the whole UN peacekeeping operations system is built in a way that makes unnecessary publicity and prosecutions against UN staff self-harmful. The peacekeeping operations are in effect and upheld by the UN's 193 member states, which contribute money and personnel. The whole system is dependent on over 100,000 people participating each year. To accuse a country of involvement in child abuse would therefore entail political consequences and potentially drain the UN of both money and workforce.

    Additionally, UN personnel enjoy immunity and cannot be tried in the country where they operate, whereas the UN itself does not have legal mechanisms to convict anyone. If a case involves solders or policemen, the accused are sent to their respective home countries, where there is a large risk of losing both witnesses and evidence. Civilians, on the other hand, are investigated by the UN itself and only risk administrative punishment, which amounts to employment termination at worst.

    Terror children
    © Flickr/ Ren Rebadomia
    German Authorities Turn a Blind Eye to Child Sexual Abuse
    Wide-spread and blatant child abuse by French soldiers during the Sangaris Operation in the CAR and the UN's response triggered one of the worst scandals in the organization's history. France subsequently recalled the soldiers for an investigation that was closed down two and a half years later without a single abuser indicted. Moreover Swedish UN official Anders Kompass, who was one of the first to sound the alarm, was first asked to step down, then suspended. Although he was later cleared in an external investigation, he nevertheless decided to quit the UN due to trust issues. While Kompass' case, which effectively cost him his job and his career, remains the best-known, it is far from being the only one. Cases of child abuse by UN peacemakers were reported from Haiti, Sierra Leone, Liberia and other countries, with attempts to hush up the problem.

    However, the very scope of the abuse no longer allowed any cover-ups. Earlier in March, the UN announced decisive action on this matter, with its new Secretary-General António Guterres placed the fight against abuse under the UN flag as one of the organization's priorities.

    ​However, many of the UN's efforts to curb the problem are only for show, assistant professor Sabrina Karim of the Cornell University argued in an interview with Finnish national broadcaster Yle. One of the UN's recurring proposals to stop abuse is to include more women among peacekeepers, which would also boost the UN's gender profile. Opponents of the idea venture that enlisted men therefore wouldn't need to look elsewhere for sex.

    "The responsibility of putting a stop to this should not be vested in women, but on men who commit crimes. Women should not be charged with controlling the behavior of their colleagues," Sabrina Karim told Yle.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    French Troops Avoid Charges of Child Sex Abuse in Central Africa - Reports
    New Report Reveals High Number of Child Sex Abuse in England and Wales
    'Game Changer' Tech Developed to Stop Child Sex Abuse Online
    Tags:
    child sexual abuse, child abuse, UN, Anders Kompass, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Trump North Korea Cartoon
    Two Arms, Two Legs: Obama and Trump Must Be the Same Guy
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok