Suspected Killer of Ex-Russian MP Did Not Take Part in Donbass War - Kiev

KIEV (Sputnik) — The suspected killer of a former Russian lawmaker was a Ukrainian citizen who served in the National Guard but did not take part in military operations in the Donbass region, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister said Friday.

Anton Gerashchenko identified the suspected gunman as Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Parshov, born in 1988 and an "agent of the Russian special services." Gerashchenko said Parshov served a year in the Ukrainian National Guard and left service last August.

"He did not participate in combat operations," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page in response to local reports alleging that Parshov took part in the Donabss campaign.

Ex-lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was fatally shot in central Kiev on Thursday. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office confirmed reports that the gunman died from gunshot wounds in hospital later that day.