France Lost Sovereignty After Delegating Powers to EU - Le Pen

MOSCOW (Sputnik)France is not a sovereign country anymore as it has delegated part of its powers to the European Union, French presidential candidate and leader of the National Front party Marine Le Pen said Friday during her visit to Moscow.

"The fact is that the problems which France is facing at the moment could be summarized as follows: France ceased to be a sovereign country," Le Pen said at a State Duma Committee on International Affairs meeting.

The French politician added that the country lost its sovereignty when it delegated part of its powers to the European Union, in particular, regarding trade talks and exercise of diplomatic functions.

Le Pen highlighted that the European Union was behaving like "an opponent of the ideas which France had been championing in its policy" and an opponent of those states which followed along the EU path.

"I am trying to fight for France to regain its sovereignty, its freedom, and its… strategically thought-out foreign policy," Le Pen added.

She also expressed the hope that after regaining sovereignty, France would resume its cooperation with Russia and normalize bilateral relations.

