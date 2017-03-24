Nine Arrests Made in London Terror Attack Probe After 2 Detentions - Police

© REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh Death Toll From London Terror Act Rises as Injured Man Dies at Hospital

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UK police have made nine total arrests related to the Wednesday terrorist attack in London's Westminster following two additional detentions overnight, Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said Friday.

"We have Made 2 further arrests overnight in the West Midlands and North West — 9 remain in custody," Mark Rowley said in a live readout quoted by the Metropolitan Police Twitter account.

Six people, including the terrorist, were killed in the Wednesday attack after a 75-year-old injured man died from injuries late Thursday.

Rowley later identified the assailant as Khalid Masood, said to be 52 years old according to reports, born with the name Adrian Russell Ajao.

