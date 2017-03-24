Poroshenko Seeking NATO Assistance in Demining Army Depot on Fire Near Kharkiv

A fire broke out overnight, triggering detonations and prompting evacuation of 15,000 residents. Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said they were considering sabotage as a possible cause of the blaze.
"Gave an urgent instruction to the Foreign, Defense Ministries, State Emergency Service to seek NATO’s help in humanitarian demining in Balakliya," Poroshenko wrote on Twitter.
According to the Ukrainian authorities, about 138,000 metric tons of ammunition were stored in the depot. Two people have been reportedly injured.
