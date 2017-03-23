Polish Prosecution Initiates Criminal Proceedings After London Attack

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the Polskie Radio station, the investigation will be carried out by the Mazovian prosecution's department on organized crime and corruption cases.
The investigation will be conducted under two articles of the Criminal Code, namely the terrorist attack and the responsibility of a foreign national, Bialik specified.
On Wednesday, a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then attempted to enter the parliament, armed with a knife.
The attack resulted in deaths of two civilians and one police officer, while 40 people were injured. The attacker was shot dead by the police.
