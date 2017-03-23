Polish Prosecution Initiates Criminal Proceedings After London Attack

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the Polskie Radio station, the investigation will be carried out by the Mazovian prosecution's department on organized crime and corruption cases.

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples Lockdown London: How British Security Services Plan for Attack

The investigation will be conducted under two articles of the Criminal Code, namely the terrorist attack and the responsibility of a foreign national, Bialik specified.

On Wednesday, a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and then attempted to enter the parliament, armed with a knife.

The attack resulted in deaths of two civilians and one police officer, while 40 people were injured. The attacker was shot dead by the police.