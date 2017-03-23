Antwerp Authorities Enhance Police, Military Contingents Amid Averted Attack

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — De Wever also expressed gratitude to the police officer "on behalf of all Antwerp residents" via Twitter.

.@LPAntwerpen doet alles om veiligheid vd stad, inwoners & bezoekers te garanderen. Ons advies: kalmte bewaren & normale leven verderzetten. — Politie Antwerpen (@LPAntwerpen) March 23, 2017

© AFP 2017/ ANP / MARCO DE SWART Belgian Police Prevent Terrorist Attack in Antwerp

​Earlier in the day, media reported that Belgian police arrested a man for driving a car at high speed on a pedestrian shopping street in Antwerp. According to Le Libre newspaper, Serge Muyters, the chief of the city's police, said the driver of the car was a man of North African origin.

Other media reports said that the detainee was identified as a 39-year old French national called Mohamed R., who drove the car with a French license plate. Various kinds of weapons and an illegal material were discovered in the car.