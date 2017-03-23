Register
20:06 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    OSCE SMM in Donbass

    OSCE SMM Observers Came Under Fire in Ukraine Seven Times Since January

    © Flickr/ OSCE_SMMU
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3510

    The observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) on Ukraine were shelled at least seven times since the beginning of 2017, a SMM spokesperson told Sputnik Thursday.

    DONETSK (Sputnik) — The mission called on the conflicting sides to carry out an investigation into the incidents and ensure safety of the SMM observers, however, it was ignored, thus, creating "an atmosphere of impunity," according to the spokesperson.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, examines the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo/ Irina Gorbaseva
    US Military Calls for Reinforcing Ukraine's Army 'as Much as We Can'

    "The mission has experienced at least seven serious incidents this year with the use of firearms and mortars in close proximity to the patrols. All of them took place in February and March, in the regions which are not controlled by Ukraine's government," the spokesperson said.

    Eastern Ukraine has been in turmoil since April 2014, when the government in Kiev launched a military offensive against militia in Donbass. Despite the Minsk peace agreements signed in February 2015, the sides continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.

    The OSCE SMM to Ukraine was deployed in March 2014 to observe and report on the situation in the country.

    Related:

    OSCE SMM Second-in-Command Says Banned Weaponry Used Near Mariupol in Ukraine
    OSCE SMM Registers Reduction in Ceasefire Violations in Eastern Ukraine
    Flareup in Donbass Threatens to Result in Humanitarian Disaster - OSCE SMM
    OSCE SMM Registered 'Unprecedented' 11,000 Truce Violations in Donbass on Jan 31
    OSCE SMM Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Donetsk Region
    Tags:
    shelling, Special Monitoring Mission of OSCE (OSCE SMM), Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok