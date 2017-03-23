OSCE SMM Observers Came Under Fire in Ukraine Seven Times Since January

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The mission called on the conflicting sides to carry out an investigation into the incidents and ensure safety of the SMM observers, however, it was ignored, thus, creating "an atmosphere of impunity," according to the spokesperson.

"The mission has experienced at least seven serious incidents this year with the use of firearms and mortars in close proximity to the patrols. All of them took place in February and March, in the regions which are not controlled by Ukraine's government," the spokesperson said.

Eastern Ukraine has been in turmoil since April 2014, when the government in Kiev launched a military offensive against militia in Donbass. Despite the Minsk peace agreements signed in February 2015, the sides continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.

The OSCE SMM to Ukraine was deployed in March 2014 to observe and report on the situation in the country.