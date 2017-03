© AP Photo/ Stefan Rousseau/PA London Police Reveal Identity of Westminster Attacker, Call Him Khalid Masood

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cochran's wife also received serious injuries and is currently being treated in the hospital.

"Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our brother- and son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday's terrorist attack in London," the statement said.

A car attack and a knife-stabbing incident occurred in the borough of Westminster in London, leaving five people, including a London police officer and the alleged assailant, killed and at least 40 wounded.