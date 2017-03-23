Identity of Former Russian Lawmaker's Killer Established

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Russian State Duma deputy Voronenkov was shot and killed in downtown Kiev on Thursday afternoon.

"The identity of the killer has been established… This will largely advance… the investigation of the case. The killer is a citizen of Ukraine," Gerashchenko said on 112 Ukraine TV channel.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was briefed on Voronenkov's death in Kiev. He later commented on Kiev's accusations of Russia allegedly being behind Voronenkov's death by saying that the allegations are absurd. He added that Ukraine was unable to ensure Voronenkov's safety and stressed that "we hope that the killer and those who are behind those actions will be identified."

Denis Voronenkov, along with his wife, also a former State Duma deputy, Maria Maksakova, left Russia last year and soon received Ukrainian citizenship. The ex-lawmaker himself claimed political reasons are behind his departure, but the Russian Investigative Committee considered Voronenkov's move as an attempt to hide from the investigation as the former deputy was arrested in absentia over the case of an illegal seizure of a building in Moscow.

After moving to Kiev, Voronenkov testified to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against former President Viktor Yanukovych.