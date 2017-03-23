Germany To Extradite Russian National Accused of Aiding Illegal Groups

© AFP 2017/ Frederick Florin Russia Extends Snowden Asylum, Slams Tip to ‘Present’ Him as Gift to Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Germany extradited to Russia a man accused of aiding members of illegal armed formations (IAFs) in the Russian Republic of Ingushetia, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Thursday.

"Following a request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, respective agencies of the Federal Republic of Germany extradited to Russia Russian citizen Husen Gadamauri," the statement published on the Office’s website said.

Gadamauri, who was born in Ingushetia, is accused of providing aid to the members of IAF in the republic, the statement explained, adding that the suspect was put on an international wanted list in 2015 and later detained in Germany in October 2016.

The hand-over took place on Thursday at the international airport of Hamburg, the statement said.