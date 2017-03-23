Register
18:35 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    'Two-speed Europe'

    Czech Republic 'Will Say a Flat No' to 'Multi-Speed' Europe - MP

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 14140

    Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s warning that Saturday’s EU summit in Rome could end in a disaster if the concept of a “two-speed” Europe, being lobbied by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and most other EU leaders, finds its way into the final declaration.

    In an interview with Sputnik Czech, Leo Luzar, the chairman of the Czech parliament’s subcommittee on foreign economic relations, said that Visegrad Group members — the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary — are categorically against the idea of a “two-speed” Europe.

    Visitors walk under flags of European Union and China in front of The Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    'It's Up to Them': Amid 'Two-Speed Europe' Talk, China Pledges Support for EU
    “It makes no sense, really. If we see Europe as a single whole, there should be no “first class” and “second class” citizens, which I believe would be the end of the EU,” Luzar emphasized.

    He added that even though some EU countries are now in the Schengen zone, while others are not, and that the same goes with the Eurozone, Brussels should not institutionalize these temporary differences.

    “They want to impose this inequality within the European family of nations. I repeat: this would be the end of it,” Luzar argued.

    He also said that the so-called “Europe-1” countries could form a sort of a federation with a single defense and security policy, while all the rest would find themselves sidelined and eventually told to give up their remaining sovereign rights and join in.

    “I’m certain that all the talk about a “two-speed” Europe is a smokescreen for their attempts to turn the European Union into a federation,” he warned.

    He added that the Czech Republic “will say a flat no” to any mention of a “multi-speed” Europe in the final declaration of the Rome summit.

    “The United States of Big European Powers – that’s what they want to have. We in the Czech Republic and many other countries like us are happy with the economic integration we now have  and want to have a say on matters pertaining to our national interest. What is at stake now is whether Europe is going to become a federation or not,” Luzar said in conclusion.

    Serbian Progressive Party supporters hold Serbian flag during a pre-election rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, April 21, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Change of Pace: 'Multi-Speed Europe' is Only Way to Prevent Breakup of 'Core EU'
    Ahead of the 60th anniversary of The Treaty of Rome, which officially established the European Economic Community (TEEC), calls within the EU for a so-called "two-speed Europe" are becoming more vocal.

    The idea behind the multi-speed EU is that different parts of the European Union should integrate at different levels and paces, depending on the political situation in each individual country.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'It's Up to Them': Amid 'Two-Speed Europe' Talk, China Pledges Support for EU
    'Two-Speed Europe': The End of the European Dream?
    EU's 'Two Speed Integration' Threatens to Leave Eastern Europe Out in the Cold
    Tags:
    federation, smokescreen, differences, "two-speed" Europe, Czech parliament, EU, Angela Merkel, Robert Fico, Leo Luzar, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok