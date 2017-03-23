US Amphibious Landing Ship Exits Black Sea Through Bosphorus Strait - Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Carter Hall’s operations in the Black Sea are meant to enhance maritime security and stability, the release explained.

"The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the US 6th Fleet area of operations," the release stated.

The 6th Fleet is participating in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military buildup in Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia that developed after a 2013 coup in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly warned that a build-up of NATO troops and military equipment on or in vicinity of its borders is provocative, contrary to previous agreements and can lead to a destabilization of the region.