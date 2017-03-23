Register
17:04 GMT +323 March 2017
    View of the Independence square in Kiev

    Russian Ex-Lawmaker Voronenkov Shot 4 Times - Ukraine Prosecutor General

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Furman
    The gunman shot former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov four times in Kiev, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said Thursday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) – According to him, around 20 shells were found on site of the murder.

    "The slain Mr Voronenkov received one bullet in the neck, two in the face and one in the abdomen," Lutsenko told a briefing.

    The killer of former Russian State Duma lawmaker Denis Voronenkov is in critical condition, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said.

    Earlier reports said the suspected killer had been wounded by a security guard of the ex-lawmaker.

    "The killer has two wounds to the chest and head. A penetrating shot to the head prevents us from carrying out investigation work with him now. The killer is on the verge of death. His cardiac performance is maintained artificially. He cannot be contacted at the moment," Lutsenko said at a briefing.

    Parliament member Denis Voronenkov. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Moscow Shocked by Russian Ex-Lawmaker's 'Demonstrative' Killing in Kiev
    The Russian former lawmaker was shot dead in central Kiev.

    Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was briefed on Voronenkov's death in Kiev. He added that Ukraine was unable to ensure Voronenkov's safety and stressed that "we hope that the killer and those who are behind those actions will be identified."

    Denis Voronenkov, along with his wife, also a former State Duma deputy, Maria Maksakova, left Russia last year and soon received Ukrainian citizenship. The ex-lawmaker himself claimed political reasons are behind his departure, but the Russian Investigative Committee considered Voronenkov's move as an attempt to hide from the investigation as the former deputy was arrested in absentia over the case of an illegal seizure of a building in Moscow.

    After moving to Kiev, Voronenkov testified to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against former President Viktor Yanukovych.

    Tags:
    Denis Voronenkov, Ukraine, Russia
    • Сomment

