KIEV (Sputnik) — A huge blaze and ensuing explosions at the military facility in the city of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region prompted 15,000 people to evacuate, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Investigators are looking into a possible sabotage.

Kharkiv Governor Yuliya Svitlychna told the broadcaster earlier in the day there were no reports that anyone had been killed or injured in the incident.