NATO in Black Sea: French La Fayette Frigate Sailing to Bulgaria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Belgium and the Netherlands are participating in the exercises.

The flight exercises are expected to start on Monday and end on April 6, the statement continued, and will be followed by a ceremony to mark the completion of the training.

The exercise participants plan to conduct various maneuvers during this period, of which include flying at low and very low altitudes.

The alliance agreed to carry out the military exercises in Bulgaria in 2017 at the last year’s NATO Summit in Warsaw.