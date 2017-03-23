Putin Briefed on Ex-Lawmaker's Death in Kiev - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Police Chief Says Russian Ex-Lawmaker Killed in Central Kiev Shooting in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dmitry Peskov's confirmation was reported by the Russian online news outlet Dozhd.

Kiev police chief Andriy Grishchenko said Voronenkov was shot and killed in central Kiev.

Moreover, the Russian Investigative Committee will either drop its case against ex-lawmaker Denis Voronenkov or refer it to court if his death is officially confirmed, the committee spokeswoman said Thursday.

"In the event of official confirmation of his death, the law provides termination of the criminal case on non-exculpatory grounds with the consent of the relatives of the deceased, or referral of the criminal case to the court for consideration on the merits," Svetlana Petrenko said.

Petrenko pointed out that the investigation has not yet received official information on Voronenkov's death.