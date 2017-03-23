Police Chief Says Russian Ex-Lawmaker Killed in Central Kiev Shooting in Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — The police chief of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev said Thursday that a Russian former lawmaker may have been the person reportedly shot and killed in central Kiev.

"Yes, I can confirm that," Andriy Grishchenko said when asked whether ex-State Duma lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was the fatally shot victim.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said earlier in the day that there were killed and wounded in the shooting near Premier Palace Hotel in Kiev.