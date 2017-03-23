Ukrainian Defense Ministry to Ramp Up Security at Arms Depots After Huge Fire

KIEV (Sputnik) —A fire broke out at a large munitions depot in the eastern city of Kharkiv overnight, triggering detonation and prompting evacuation of 15,000 residents. Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said they were considering sabotage as a possible cause of the blaze.

Kharkiv governor Yuliya Svitlychna told 112 Ukraina there were no reports to date that anyone had been killed or injured in the incident.

"Increased security measures were ordered at other bases that store weapons and ammunition after the emergency," Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a local broadcaster, 112 Ukraina.