Macron-Proposed 1-Month Military Service in France Ineffective for Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron's proposal to introduce conscription in France came on Saturday. He said he wanted to restore military service for as many as 600,000 young people, aged 18-21, in the face of a world living in the time of "turbulence." On the same day, an attack on the Paris Orly Airport took place.

"Restor[ing] compulsory military service is a good idea. But one month, like this proposal, it's a joke. French army is not a holiday camp. In my opinion, to be effective [for security], military service must have a duration of minimum six months, and even better would be a duration of minimum 12 month," Schaffhauser said.

On Saturday, a 39-year-old Ziyed Ben Belgace attacked French police in the northern Paris suburb of Garges-les-Gonesse and later arrived at the Paris Orly Airport where he tried to grab a female soldier's weapon, saying he was ready to die for Allah. The attacker was previously known to French police and intelligence services for contacts with extremist groups. In 2015, his home was searched but nothing suspicious was found.

An OpinionWay poll revealed on Wednesday that Macron was projected to receive 24 percent of the votes in the first round of the French presidential race, while far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen maintained a leading position with 26 percent of the votes. The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon is expected to get 19 percent of the votes, according to the poll. Macron is projected to win the run-off against Le Pen by 62 percent of the votes.

The first round of the presidential election in France is scheduled for April 23. The run-off is expected to take place on May 7.