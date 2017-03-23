Erdogan Condemns Westminster Terror Attack, Expresses Condolences With UK

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in London. The Turkish people share the pain of the United Kingdom," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.
The Turkish president also expressed condolences to the victims' families and British people, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
"We stand in solidarity with the UK, our friend and ally, against terrorism, the greatest threat to global peace and security," Erdogan stressed.
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended their condolences to the United Kingdom after the terror attack.
