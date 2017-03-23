Erdogan Condemns Westminster Terror Attack, Expresses Condolences With UK

© REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth Car Used in Westminster Bridge Attack Registered in Essex

ANKARA (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, an attacker hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the UK capital. Armed with a knife, he then attempted to enter the parliament, stabbing a police officer to death in the process. The assailant was shot by police and later died in a hospital. According to London Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley, five people, including the attacker, were killed in the terrorist act, while at least 40 people were injured.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in London. The Turkish people share the pain of the United Kingdom," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

The Turkish president also expressed condolences to the victims' families and British people, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"We stand in solidarity with the UK, our friend and ally, against terrorism, the greatest threat to global peace and security," Erdogan stressed.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended their condolences to the United Kingdom after the terror attack.