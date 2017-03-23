France’s Le Pen Calls for Tighter Border Controls After UK Parliament Attack

"To fight terrorism, we first need to take our borders under control and expel radicalized foreigners," Le Pen said in a televised interview with BFMTV and RMC broadcasters.
She said countries around the world needed to work closely together and exchange intelligence to curb "low-cost" terrorism that relies on lone-wolf assailants.
The attack was reminiscent of the car-ramming by a Tunisian resident France saw in the southern resort of Nice last July. A string of Islamist-linked terror attacks in Paris prompted a state of emergency, which is due to expire in July 2017.
