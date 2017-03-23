France’s Le Pen Calls for Tighter Border Controls After UK Parliament Attack

© AFP 2017/ Joel Ford Putin Expresses Condolences to UK PM Over London Terror Attack - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Thursday that the attack by an Islamist-inspired man outside the UK parliament in London called for tougher border controls.

"To fight terrorism, we first need to take our borders under control and expel radicalized foreigners," Le Pen said in a televised interview with BFMTV and RMC broadcasters.

She said countries around the world needed to work closely together and exchange intelligence to curb "low-cost" terrorism that relies on lone-wolf assailants.

A man linked to international Islamic terrorism drove a car through a crowd of people over Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 40. The assailant then proceeded to stab a policeman to death on the grounds of the House of Parliament.

The attack was reminiscent of the car-ramming by a Tunisian resident France saw in the southern resort of Nice last July. A string of Islamist-linked terror attacks in Paris prompted a state of emergency, which is due to expire in July 2017.