Putin Expresses Condolences to UK PM Over London Terror Attack - Kremlin

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri French Foreign Minister Visits London in Wake of Terrorist Act - Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May over the deadly terrorist attacks in London and underscored the need for unified efforts against terrorism, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"The forces of terror are more insidious and cynical. It is evident that countering the terrorist threat requires real unification of efforts among all members of the international community," Putin said in Kremlin's communique.

He expressed solidarity and support to the families of the deceased and wished a fast recovery to those injured in the late Wednesday car and knife attacks on Westminster Bridge.