Putin Expresses Condolences to UK PM Over London Terror Attack - Kremlin

"The forces of terror are more insidious and cynical. It is evident that countering the terrorist threat requires real unification of efforts among all members of the international community," Putin said in Kremlin's communique.
He expressed solidarity and support to the families of the deceased and wished a fast recovery to those injured in the late Wednesday car and knife attacks on Westminster Bridge.
