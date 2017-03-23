Register
11:00 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Kiev's Independence Square

    West 'Anxious' Trying to Find 'Way Out' of Ukrainian Conundrum

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    244132

    On Tuesday, a group of representatives from the United States, Spain and the Czech Republic arrived in Lviv for a three-day examination of Ukrainian military facilities.

    Fire, smoke and protesters on Maidan square in Kiev. February 22, 2014.
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Poroshenko Leading Ukraine to 'Palace Coup' by 'Playing Along With Radicals'
    "A multinational inspection group arrived to Lviv to inspect a defined location under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry added that the goal of the inspection was to control the observation of troop ceilings set by the treaty.

    Earlier in February, Kiev said that Ukraine fully complies with its CFE obligations as was proved by the German delegation which visited the country for inspection.

    The CFE Treaty was agreed during the last years of the Cold War and was signed in 1990 between 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Treaty states. The document established limits on the main categories of conventional military equipment in Europe. In particular, the treaty was aimed at preventing a military potential for a surprise attack or large-scale offensive actions in Europe.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Wake-Up Call: IMF Delaying New Loan to Ukraine Signals Major Shift in West's Stance Towards Kiev
    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Rostislav Ishchenko, head of the Center for Systemic Analysis and Prognosis, drew a parallel between the current situation in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan, back when the West used it  in the standoff against the Soviet Union.

    "In terms of relations with the West, Ukraine resembles Afghanistan to some extent. Back in the day, the West fueled the turmoil in Afghanistan to irritate Moscow," Ishchenko.

    However, according to the analyst, there is a difference between the two situations.

    A Ukrainian soldier
    © Sputnik/ STR
    Ukraine Asks US for 'Major Non-NATO Ally' Status
    "As for Afghanistan, the West achieved the goal for 10 years, and only then Afghanistan became a headache for them. But the Ukrainian scenario did not work and Ukraine immediately turned into a problem for the West," he pointed out.

    He added that the West understands that and is now trying to find a way out.

    "The West is not trying to use Ukraine to screw over Russia. They are struggling to get out of this mess. The West understands that Ukraine is in a deep political crisis and the situation could reach the point of no return already this year. The West is anxious because it wouldn’t like the consequences," Ishchenko concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Foreign Delegation Inspects Ukraine’s Implementation of CFE Treaty in Lviv
    Ukraine Loses 'Leverage' Over European Politicians, Resorts to 'Moral Pressure'
    Trump: US Ideally Seeks Peaceful Solution to Ukraine Conflict
    Russia Open to Dialogue With US on Ukrainian Crisis
    Tags:
    political crisis, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok