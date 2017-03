MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Investigative Committee said Thursday it had established the identity of a Ukrainian citizen involved in the 2014 abductions of Russian journalists.

"The deputy commander of the volunteer Ukrainian corps 'The Right Sector' (banned organization in Russia), Ukrainian citizen Valentin Manko, was established to have participated in the abduction of Russian journalists," spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

Petrenko said a decision was reached to indict Manko on charges of kidnapping and obstruction of journalistic activity under the Russian Criminal Code.