Two Evacuation Points Opened in Ukraine's Site of Depot Fire - General Staff

KIEV (Sputnik) — Two evacuation points have been organized in the city of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region where an ammunition depot caught fire following an explosion, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday.

"Two evacuation points have been opened — in the regional house of culture and a secondary school. An evacuation is continuing of inhabitants of residential areas adjacent to the arms storage base," the General Staff said on its Facebook page.

A fire caused by explosions at an ammunition depot in the city of Balakliia in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region erupted tonight at 03:02 a.m. (local time) [01.02 GMT]. Evacuation of local residents is underway, authorities report.