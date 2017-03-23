Queen Elizabeth Cancels Visit to Scotland Yard Following London Terror Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a visit to Scotland Yard following the Wednesday terror act in London that led to the death of five people, including the attacker, injuring at least 40 others, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

"In light of today’s events, the decision has been taken to postpone The Queen’s engagement to New Scotland Yard tomorrow," the spokesperson said as quoted by Royal Central on Wednesday, adding that "The visit will be rearranged for a later date."

On Wednesday, an attacker, whose identity is yet to be revealed by police, hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge. He then tried to enter the parliament armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the attacker was shot.

On Thursday, the Queen was supposed to open a new police headquarters in London, close to the scene of the attacks.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that the Wednesday attacks in London were carried out by one single individual. She emphasized that the location of the terror act was not accidental and said that the threat level in the United Kingdom remains severe.

According to Metropolitan Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Wednesday terror act resulted in the death of five people, including the attacker, who could have been inspired by international terrorism. At least 40 people were injured, including three police officers, two of whom are in serious condition.