British PM Addresses Nation After Deadly London Terror Attack

The attack took place Wednesday outside of Parliament when a large vehicle plowed through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into the railing. At least one man exited the vehicle and made his way towards Parliament, stabbing an armed police officer to death. He was later shot and killed by police, who are treating the incident as a terror attack.



Offering condolences for the slain officer, May said the location of the attack "was no accident," as the British Parliament represents, "democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law…That is why it is a target for those who reject those values."



She added that, "Any attempt to defeat those values through violence and terror is doomed to failure."

The Prime Minister announced that parliament will meet as planned Thursday despite the attack, stating that the governing body as well as London, "will move forward, never giving in to terror." ​