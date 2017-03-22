British PM Addresses Nation After Deadly London Terror Attack

Offering condolences for the slain officer, May said the location of the attack "was no accident," as the British Parliament represents, "democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law…That is why it is a target for those who reject those values."
She added that, "Any attempt to defeat those values through violence and terror is doomed to failure."
The Prime Minister announced that parliament will meet as planned Thursday despite the attack, stating that the governing body as well as London, "will move forward, never giving in to terror."
