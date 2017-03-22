Kiev Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Deputy PM's Remark on Creating Autonomy

"We have invited today the Hungarian ambassador for a consultation to hear his commentaries. He is to visit us today," Mariana Betsa said, as aired on the 112 Ukraine broadcaster.
According to Ukrainian media reports, Semjen said Tuesday that the success of the Hungarian communities living abroad depended on their ability to achieve the autonomy within the countries of their residence. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the remark.
According to the latest Ukrainian census of 2001, around 150,000 ethnic Hungarians are living in the Zakarpattia region, which for some periods belonged to the Kingdom of Hungary and became Ukrainian territory after World War II. The Hungarian-speaking minority does not have a legal autonomous status, though, in 2014, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for granting dual citizenship and opportunity to create autonomy for Hungarians living in western Ukraine.
The people of Ukraine have suffered enough of neo-nazi stupidity
Glamoureus
Fascist neo-nazis of Ukraine are without land and are trying today to impose a new "culture" that never existed.
I belive it is better Romania, Hungary, Poland gets their soil back from "West Ukraine" and Russia gets their rightful land in East including Kieverian Rus.