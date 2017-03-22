Register
00:23 GMT +323 March 2017
    Emergency services respond after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain

    Abu Izzadeen Named As Suspect in London Terrorist Attack

    © REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh
    Europe
    432220

    Reports have named Abu Izzadeen, known for his links to terrorism, as the suspect in the terrorist act in London earlier Wednesday.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Canada's Prime Minister Offers Full Support to May After London Attacks
    LONDON (Sputnik) — An attacker, whose car rammed into a crowd of people, and who stabbed a police officer in London on Wednesday was identified as Abu Izzadeen, UK media reported.

    Abu Izzadeen, born Trevor Brook, was known for his links to terrorism, as he had served a prison term for raising funds for terrorists, inciting and glorifying acts of terror, The Independent newspaper reported.

    Meanwhile, the US ABC channel reported, citing Izzadeen's lawyer, that he was still in jail.

    On Wednesday, a man drove at people with a car on Westminster Bridge and then tried to enter the Parliament building armed with a knife, before being shot down by the police. As a result of the incident, at least four people, including a London police officer, were killed and at least 20 injured. The police qualified the incidents as terror attack.

      Zoanthropy
      THE MUSLIMS GO SILENT THERE IS NO OUT CRY FROM THIER COMMUNITIES AGAINT THE VIOLENCE. WE NEVER HAD THIS HATE UNTIL THE MUSLIMS ARRIVED.

      Muslims are enablers of violence and terror attacks....
    • Reply
      avatar
      Medvezhonok
      Whoever this piece of scum was, I hope he doesn't get his name immortalised by the media. I suppose it's too much to hope that the MSM will refrain from the usual litany of how he was deprived of luxuries in his youth, laughed at by girls and marginalised by an uncaring society.
