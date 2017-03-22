Abu Izzadeen Named As Suspect in London Terrorist Attack

© REUTERS/ Chris Wattie Canada's Prime Minister Offers Full Support to May After London Attacks

LONDON (Sputnik) — An attacker, whose car rammed into a crowd of people, and who stabbed a police officer in London on Wednesday was identified as Abu Izzadeen, UK media reported.

Abu Izzadeen, born Trevor Brook, was known for his links to terrorism, as he had served a prison term for raising funds for terrorists, inciting and glorifying acts of terror, The Independent newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the US ABC channel reported, citing Izzadeen's lawyer, that he was still in jail.

On Wednesday, a man drove at people with a car on Westminster Bridge and then tried to enter the Parliament building armed with a knife, before being shot down by the police. As a result of the incident, at least four people, including a London police officer, were killed and at least 20 injured. The police qualified the incidents as terror attack.