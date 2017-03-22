Abu Izzadeen Named As Suspect in London Terrorist Attack

Abu Izzadeen, born Trevor Brook, was known for his links to terrorism, as he had served a prison term for raising funds for terrorists, inciting and glorifying acts of terror, The Independent newspaper reported.
Meanwhile, the US ABC channel reported, citing Izzadeen's lawyer, that he was still in jail.
On Wednesday, a man drove at people with a car on Westminster Bridge and then tried to enter the Parliament building armed with a knife, before being shot down by the police. As a result of the incident, at least four people, including a London police officer, were killed and at least 20 injured. The police qualified the incidents as terror attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete THE MUSLIMS GO SILENT THERE IS NO OUT CRY FROM THIER COMMUNITIES AGAINT THE VIOLENCE. WE NEVER HAD THIS HATE UNTIL THE MUSLIMS ARRIVED. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Whoever this piece of scum was, I hope he doesn't get his name immortalised by the media. I suppose it's too much to hope that the MSM will refrain from the usual litany of how he was deprived of luxuries in his youth, laughed at by girls and marginalised by an uncaring society.
Zoanthropy
Muslims are enablers of violence and terror attacks....
Medvezhonok