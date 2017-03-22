At Least Four Dead in Westminster Attack in London, Some 20 Injured

Earlier in the day, several people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.

"The attack started when a car was driven over Westminster Bridge, hitting an injuring a number of members of the public, also including three police officers on their way back from a commendation ceremony. The car then crashed near to parliament, and at least one man, armed with a knife, continued the attack and tried to enter parliament," Britain's top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said.

"Sadly I can confirm that now four people have died. That includes the police officer who was protecting parliament and one man we believe to be the attacker who was shot," Rowley told reporters, adding that at least 20 people were injured.

London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day they were treating the events as terrorist incidents. The attack is currently being investigated.

A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.