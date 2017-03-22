Viral Dutch Comic Strikes Again With Anti-Erdogan Football Commentary (VIDEO)

Arjen Lubach added his own commentary over parts of the Netherlands' 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Turkey in September 2016, slamming Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a number of pro-democracy jabs.

After Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen cleared the ball, Lubach quickly added the quip, "the Netherlands is a constitutional state of law."

As Holland's Luciano Narsingh tried to mount an attack at Turkey, Lubach remarks that the winger is "allowed to say what he wants. That is freedom of speech, important in a democracy," in a jab at Turkey's apparent lack of press freedom.

When Turkey slotted in their first goal on the evening Lubach said: "What a dramatic start for the country with a democratic rule of law and an independent judicial system," referring to Holland.

Then in a blatant slamming of Turkey the comedian said that ‘"he Netherlands, which is not a banana republic, has to score twice," hinting Turkey is a poorly governed country.

And after Caner Erkin gave Dutch right back Gregory van der Wiel the slip in the build up to Turkey's third goal he added "separation of church and state is important" referring to Erdogan's Islamist political background.

Tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands's erupted ahead of the referendum in Turkey, April 16, which could give enormous powers to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — increasing his presidential responsibilities and grip on the country.

Dutch authorities banned Turkish ministers from addressing rallies of Turkish citizens in Holland ahead of the key vote.

In a response to the revoking of landing permission for Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was expected to meet with the Turkish expats in the Netherlands, Erodogan labeled the Dutch authorities "Nazi remnants" and "fascists."