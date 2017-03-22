Theresa May to Chair Emergency Meeting on Westminster Terror Attack

LONDO (Sputnik) — According to the spokesperson, heads of counter-terrorism, as well as various ministers will take part in the meeting.

​Earlier in the day, British media reported that several people have been shot outside of the country's parliament while a car drove into people on Westminster Bridge.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has returned to her residence at 10 Downing Street following the incident, and is monitoring the situation.