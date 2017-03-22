Woman Killed, Several People Seriously Injured in London Attack - Reports

© AP Photo/ Matt Dunham At Least Two People Dead in Westminster Terrorist Attack (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Press Association news agency, citing a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital, some people sustained catastrophic injuries.

Earlier in the day, British media reported that several people have been shot outside of the country's parliament while a car drove into people on Westminster Bridge.

BREAKING: One woman dies and 'multiple' people injured on Westminster Bridge and knife-wielding man shot outside Ho… pic.twitter.com/yQWMjh8XsL — Michel Euesden (@MichelEuesden) March 22, 2017

According to the Telegraph newspaper, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has returned to her residence at 10 Downing Street following the incident, and is monitoring the situation.

A Sputnik correspondent is reporting from the scene.