London Ambulance Service Treating Westminster Shooting as 'Major Incident'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and Hazardous Area Response Team were dispatched to the areas by London Ambulance Service.

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville London Metropolitan Police Treating Westminster Incident as Terrorist Attack

"We were called at 2.40pm to Westminster Bridge to reports of an incident, with the first crew arriving within six minutes… We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible," London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer was quoted as saying in an statement.

Local media also reported, citing witnesses, that a car had driven into people on Westminster Bridge, allegedly injuring 12 pedestrians.

London Metropolitan police said earlier in the day it was presently treating the events as terrorist incidents.

The UK House of Commons has been put on lockdown following the incidents.