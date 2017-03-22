Register
18:20 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.

    British Architect of Article 50 'Coup' Clause Hints at 'Widget' Deal Tactics

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    The crucial clause in the Treaties of Europe which will be used to trigger Brexit, which was drawn up by a British diplomat who intended it to be used in the event of a coup in one of the EU member states, has hinted that trade-offs will be at the heart of talks, which may even end in "No Brexit."

    Plan B
    © Photo: Pixabay
    British 'Plan B' for Ten Year Brexit Buffer Set for EU Court Clash
    The trigger mechanism for an EU member state to leave the union — Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon — was, ironically, drafted by a senior British diplomat, Lord Kerr of Kinlochard, who was UK Permanent Representative to the European Communities/European Union in Brussels from 1990 until 1995.

    It was intended to have been used in the event of a member state being taken over by a dictator who wanted to break away from the EU and was designed to be a mechanism to protect the EU in that event. 

    "It didn't occur to me that we would use it. I thought the circumstances in which it would be used — if ever — would be when there was a coup in a member state and the EU — which is a union of values — suspended the membership rights of the country where the dictator had taken over […] I thought that the dictator in question might be so cross that he'd say 'right, I'm off' and we could have a procedure under which he could leave," Lord Kerr told the BBC.

    He said that it was not inevitable that Britain would actually end up leaving the EU, saying:

    "They might try to extract a political price but legally they couldn't insist that you leave."

    Widgets

    During his time working in Brussels, Lord Kerr — who is now in the House of Lords — learned a great deal about the way the negotiations could move. He says a lot of countries appear to take a hard line in public, while being softer behind closed doors, where trade-off could be made.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
    © AFP 2017/ Lex van Lieshout
    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

    During an interview in 2004, he gave an example of a fictional EU Directive on Widgets, which gives a huge pointer to the way the Brexit negotiations could go.

    "The Department of Widgets in Whitehall desperately needed a change to the draft Widgets Directive being negotiated in the Widgets Council Working Group in Brussels and that an apparently insuperable obstacle to their getting their way was, say the Dutch, who took a different view on some fine point of Widgets theology," he said. 

    "And you might also spot that in a completely different Council, the Dutch were desperate to secure some policy aim, and the British were opposing them. And you would set out to analyze the relative weight of Whitehall's concerns, and might discover that, whereas our Widgets concern is a huge concern, the Department that was blocking the Dutch on the other issue didn't really care one way or the other, were unsympathetic to the Dutch, didn't feel as strongly about it as they sounded in Brussels. 

    "So you might go and see your Dutch colleagues, and hint at a deal: the art of negotiation is to find out what the other side, or all the other sides really want, and how much they really want it. Everyone asks for much more than they really want: everyone sounds more firm on all the issues than they really are on some. And you might discover, if you have correctly assessed it, that the Dutch didn't really care about our point on Widgets, just as we didn't really care about their point in the other Council. 

    "If so, and your Dutch colleague had enough nerve — and the Dutch usually did — then lo and behold! within two or three weeks both dossiers would have been settled and the British would have got what they wanted, on the one that mattered to them, and the Dutch would have got what they wanted, on the one that mattered to them. And nobody back in [the countries'] capitals would have known how it was achieved.," Lord Kerr said.

    Related:

    No Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal With EU to Hurt UK Non-Financial Services Exports
    Goldman Sachs May Move Jobs Out of London Amid Brexit
    Britain's May Sets Brexit Date as Scottish Nationals Step Up Independence Calls
    UK Economy Consolidates Ahead of Brexit Launch as Inflation Speeds Up
    Tags:
    Article 50, Brexit, EU membership, negotiations, referendum, diplomacy, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok