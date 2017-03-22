Norway Grants Asylum to 5 Turkish Ex-NATO Officials Accused of 2016 Coup Attempt

The former military representatives will now have the right to reside and work in Norway, according to their lawyer Kjell M. Brygfjeld, according to the media outlet Turkish Minute.
The Turkish political refugees said they were not involved in organizing the failed coup.
Turkey declared a state of emergency after the July 15 coup attempt. Thousands of military personnel, officials and members of the opposition were detained or laid off in a purge that followed, drawing criticism from Ankara's allies in Europe.
The coup attempt was suppressed by government forces, with over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded. Ankara has accused dissident Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup.
