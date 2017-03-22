Register
    Fire, smoke and protesters on Maidan square in Kiev. February 22, 2014.

    Poroshenko Leading Ukraine to 'Palace Coup' by 'Playing Along With Radicals'

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Europe
    776780

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko blamed Ukrainian radicals for Kiev having lost control over the situation in the eastern regions of Donbass. According to the Ukrainian leader, the blockade of Donbass by radicals risks plunging Ukraine into "anarchy" and violence.

    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    Poroshenko Wants to Lift Donbass Blockade, Lacks Political Resources – Opposition
    As a result of the blockade, Ukraine lost its last sphere of influence in this territory," Poroshenko said, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraina television channel.

    The president added that the blockade has negatively affected the entire country and its economy, including energy, the steel industry and the national budget.

    In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an emergency in the energy sector.

    Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region
    © AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region

    On Thursday, Poroshenko put into force a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donbass and Lugansk People’s Republics until the ceasefire was fully established in the region. Thus, the Ukrainian leader de facto legitimized the blockade.

    Ukrainian military veteran walks along rails as he takes part in a blockade against ongoing trade with Russian-backed insurgents, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region
    © AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Drifting Apart: Kiev 'on Verge of Losing Donetsk and Lugansk' With Donbass Blockade
    Poroshenko explained that the decision was forced, in a bid to prevent the country from plunging into "chaos."

    According to Vadim Kolesnichenko, President of the International Council of the Russian Compatriots, the Ukrainian president has found himself at an impasse.

    "There is struggle going on against him [President Poroshenko]. The situation is not favoring him, and he’s trying to blame Ukrainian radicals for the problem. Poroshenko understands that his presidential term is expiring. He has one-two months or maybe half a year. In fact, now he is not controlling Ukraine," Kolesnichenko said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    According to the expert, Poroshenko is "playing the role" written for him by radicals.

    Despite his rhetoric, Poroshenko turns a blind eye to the radicals’ actions and this may backfire in the near future.

    "The next change of power in Ukraine could be even more radical. There will be no mass protests and revolutions. In fact, it will be a palace coup. Either Poroshenko will be forced to step down or he will be removed from power by force, by so-called activists. By playing along with radicals, Poroshenko is signing his own death warrant," Kolesnichenko concluded.

     

      avatar
      mzungu in Africa
      One might be led to think that Russia plays the Ukraine's radicals. The Ukraine is a failed state already and will break up. All Russian speaking regions will return to mother Russia in due course.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Trete
      Poroshenko stepped into office as the walking dead. Ultra-radical Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is and has been the real power in Ukraine.
    • Reply
      md74
      Porky actually is everyone's puppet, receiving the orders from Washinton and from the nazi radicals within Ukraine. He totally is NOT a leader.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Nice to see the normal crew are here, singing their favourite Horst Wessel song. When will the russian people get off their knees and remove their mafia rulers?
