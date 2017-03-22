Poroshenko Leading Ukraine to 'Palace Coup' by 'Playing Along With Radicals'

© AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE Poroshenko Wants to Lift Donbass Blockade, Lacks Political Resources – Opposition

As a result of the blockade, Ukraine lost its last sphere of influence in this territory," Poroshenko said, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraina television channel.

The president added that the blockade has negatively affected the entire country and its economy, including energy, the steel industry and the national budget.

In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an emergency in the energy sector.

© AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region

On Thursday, Poroshenko put into force a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donbass and Lugansk People’s Republics until the ceasefire was fully established in the region. Thus, the Ukrainian leader de facto legitimized the blockade.

Poroshenko explained that the decision was forced, in a bid to prevent the country from plunging into "chaos."

According to Vadim Kolesnichenko, President of the International Council of the Russian Compatriots, the Ukrainian president has found himself at an impasse.

"There is struggle going on against him [President Poroshenko]. The situation is not favoring him, and he’s trying to blame Ukrainian radicals for the problem. Poroshenko understands that his presidential term is expiring. He has one-two months or maybe half a year. In fact, now he is not controlling Ukraine," Kolesnichenko said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

According to the expert, Poroshenko is "playing the role" written for him by radicals.

Despite his rhetoric, Poroshenko turns a blind eye to the radicals’ actions and this may backfire in the near future.

"The next change of power in Ukraine could be even more radical. There will be no mass protests and revolutions. In fact, it will be a palace coup. Either Poroshenko will be forced to step down or he will be removed from power by force, by so-called activists. By playing along with radicals, Poroshenko is signing his own death warrant," Kolesnichenko concluded.

