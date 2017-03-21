Register
    A model of a plane is placed between candles and flowers in front of the Germanwings headquarters in Cologne, western Germany for the victims of the plane crash two weeks ago in the French Alps, Tuesday, April 7, 2015

    Father of Germanwings Co-Pilot Accused of Causing Crash to Challenge Findings

    On the second anniversary of the Germanwings plane crash that claimed the lives of 150 people, the father of the pilot has announced that he will be holding a news conference to challenge the German criminal investigation that found that his son had intentionally flown the plane into a mountain.

    According to the investigation, Andreas Lubitz, 27, a co-pilot on the Airbus A320, had been suicidal and intentionally crashed the plane during the flight from Barcelona to Dusseldorf. His father, Günter Lubitz, claims that his own investigation has uncovered evidence that challenges those official findings.

    "Up to now, everyone believes the theory of a co-pilot who was depressed for a long time, who deliberately crashed his plane into a mountain in a planned act. We are convinced this is false," the pilot’s father said in a statement.

    Also scheduled to speak at the news conference on March 24th is journalist Tim van Beveren, who Lubitz referred to as "an internationally recognized aerospace expert." The conference will take place at the site of the crash, at the same time other families of people who died in the crash are planning to hold a memorial.

    Flags of Germany and the EU fly with black ribbons during a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Ina Fassbender
    Investigation Into Germanwings Flight 9525 Crash Closed
    A lawyer representing families of people in the crash has called the timing of the event "very unpleasant."

    "To do this exactly two years to the second that the plane crashed is irresponsible. From the victims’ point of view, this is tasteless and likely to be traumatic for many of them," attorney Elmar Giemulla told the Rheinische Post.

    Lubitz previously upset the families when he placed a memorial to his son in a local newspaper on the first anniversary of the crash, without mentioning the victims, DW reports.

    The flight school in France that trained Andreas Lubitz is currently being sued for licensing him despite revelations that he had been treated for suicidal tendencies. He had previously been denied a US pilot’s license over his depression. The investigation into the crash found that Lubitz had been researching suicide online in the days before the fatal incident.

      Alan Reid
      We out here in the real world don't buy this story either. Any fly-by-wire aircraft is run by computers, Flown by computers. The pilot gives inputs to the computers doing the work, if an actor interferes with that input process or blocks it altogether the pilot can be made ineffective in controlling the aircraft. An actor can with enough intelligence on the computer systems in ultimate control of this aircraft wrest control from ANY pilot operating a fly-by-wire aircraft. If a computer is given complete control of all systems flying an airplane then claiming that a pilot intentionally crashed his aircraft and all his passengers into a mountain cannot be complete until the computer systems have been on trial.
