German Court Denies Legal Protection for 2 Islamists, Prompting Deportation

© AFP 2017/ Odd ANDERSEN Germany Faces Threat of Islamist Terror Attack Any Moment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In February, police in the state of Lower Saxony arrested Algerian and Nigerian nationals for allegedly planning a terror attack.

"The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig today rejected granting of provisional legal protection against the deportation of two Goettingen Salafists. The appeal against their deportation has now been rejected… This means that the persons can be deported before the court's decision," the press statement said.

German law enforcement agencies have been on high alert, conducting operations to capture suspected Islamists, since a truck attack by a failed Tunisian asylum seeker on a Berlin Christmas market last December killed 12 people and injured scores of others.