Register
22:36 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian fans to attend Russia vs. Slovenia 2010 World Cup qualifier play-off

    UK Tabloid Uses Festival Video to Illustrate Russian Football Fans' "Brutality"

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112901

    On Monday, British tabloid The Mirror published an article about Russian football hooligan gangs, allegedly training in fist fighting in order to attack English fans during the 2018 World Cup.

    The newspaper illustrated its "shock investigation" with corresponding videos and pictures, depicting several Russian men fighting on the street.

    However, it turned out that the pictures and videos the newspaper used as prove "for its findings" were taken during the traditional Maslenitsa festival (Slavic holiday) celebrations at the Kremlin in Izmailovo in the east of Moscow, where the fist fighting was a part of celebration's program.

    Later, representatives of The Mirror tabloid acknowledged that its exclusive article on Russian football fans, allegedly preparing to attack UK fans during World Cup 2018, was incorrectly illustrated by fist fighting photos taken during the traditional Maslenitsa festivities in Moscow, a spokesman for the media outlet said Tuesday.

    "Today's story is the result of a long-term investigation into Russian Ultras. Our Chief Reporter went to Yekaterinburg to interview Alexey Mavryn on-the-record, and we interviewed two further Russian football fans in St. Petersburg in person. Regarding the images used, they were taken by a Daily Mirror staff photographer and we have made it clear in the story that they are from a fight 'organized in a Moscow suburb as part of a bank holiday celebration,'" the spokesman told RT broadcaster.

    Lokomotiv fans during the Russian Football Premier League championship's round 20 match between FC Lokomotiv (Moscow) and FC Spartak (Moscow)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    'Blah-Blah-Channel': Russian Football Fans Troll BBC for Its Chiller Diller
    In its publication, the tabloid also cited two sources who, it said, were members of Landscrona and the Uralmash Steel Monsters football fan organizations and whom it called "Russia's most notorious football hooligans." The newspaper cited the two men as saying: "If you thought France was bad, wait until the World Cup next year."

    Furthermore, the Mirror claimed that local residents "live in fear" of football hooligans, and illustrated this statement with a picture of "frightened" pensioners trading on the market in Izmailovo. In the headline, the tabloid even warned, "England fans could be killed at the World Cup."

    Representatives of the cultural center "The Kremlin in Izmailovo" said that the article of the British tabloid demonstrates an "absolute ignorance of the Russian traditions."

    "We had a lot of press these days — about 30 journalists, but there was no journalists from the Mirror or affiliated newspapers. How it was possible to link the two stories remains unclear," the center's spokeswoman said.

    Concerns over Russian football hooligans emerged after the UEFA Euro 2016 championship in France, when at least 30 people were injured in clashes between Russian and English fans after a football match in Marseille. In mid-February, the BBC aired a film, dubbed "Russia's Hooligan Army" based on the 2016 events.
    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across venues in over 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018. The event will be the first ever World Cup to take place in Eastern Europe.

    Maslenitsa is a traditional Eastern Slavic religious and folk holiday, celebrated during the last week before Great Lent, preceding Orthodox Easter. Some traditional Maslenitsa activities involve eating pancakes, fist fighting, snowball fighting, sleigh rides and burning "Lady Maslenitsa." This year Maslenitsa took place during February 20-26.

    Related:

    Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Real Football Fans Don't Buy Mainstream Media Horror Story About Scary Russians
    Australian Football Fans Looking Not Put Off by Russian Hooligan Headlines
    Tags:
    football fans, report, media, The Mirror, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Pass GO
    Pass GO: Blame the Russians
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok