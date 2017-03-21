Register
21:05 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Doctor

    Pediatrician Used 'Military-Grade' Memory Deleting Software to Hide Child Porn

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 22770

    Pediatric consultant Dr. Jonathan Walsh has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of child porn offenses despite trying to cover his tracks using a "military-grade" memory deleting software.

    Dr. Walsh, from Barnstaple, North Devon in the UK, had been downloading and distributing indecent images and movies of children, but erased the data using the programme CyberScrub.

    Police suspected the 47-year-old married father had been engaged in illegal activity on his laptop, but after an initial computer and USP check officers didn't find any history of child pornography nor images of child abuse on his hardware.

    Detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police sought help from Professor Tony Sammes, who after forensic analysis of his wi-fi router discovered that Dr. Walsh had downloaded and distributed scores of graphic child porn videos.

    Prosecutor James Davis told the court a total of 27 movies were recovered, 26 were Category A, the most severe and one was Category B.

    "Of the 27 child abuse movies that could be recovered Prof Sammes showed that 24 had been distributed in whole or in part on multiple occasions," he said.

    "It is apparent that the defendant was fully aware of the e-Mule software working and had configured his router for increased download speed.

    "He used CyberScrub, which has been described as military-grade, to remove all traces of these downloads. Prof Sammes concluded that about 20 gigabytes of material had been downloaded which is the equivalent of over 18 hours of playing time."

    Sentencing him at Exeter Crown Court, Judge Geoffrey Mercer QC said: "I have to sentence you for 17 offenses to which you have pleaded guilty.

    "Ten counts of distributing indecent photos of children and seven counts of making or downloading indecent photos of children. Over a period of at least some months, the precise period is unclear, you were involved in downloading and distributing movies and images portraying the sexual abuse of children and you went to considerable lengths to try and conceal what it was you were doing.

    "Your career is now, of course, at an end. To quote from just one of the letters you have written to me 'Due to my own actions I've lost my job, career, livelihood, reputation and brought a great deal of harm to those around me who I love.'

    "Having regard to the volume and in particular the extreme nature of the indecent images involved and the extreme nature of the abuse of children portrayed the minimum appropriate sentence for the distribution offences after trial would be four years. Giving you credit for your pleas of guilty I reduce that to one of three years in prison."

    Dr. Walsh, who treated children at North Devon District hospital in Barnstaple, had his home raided in September 2015 but has since moved to Lancashire.

    An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer.
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Feds Drop Child Porn Case to Keep Secret Hacking Method

    He initially initially told police he had only viewed adult pornography and that any images of children would have been accidental.

    He also maintained his innocence at his first appearance before magistrates in August last year and the matter was due to go to trial.

    Dr. Walsh's attorney Lee Gledhill said the eMule peer sharing software automatically shared files with other people and Walsh had not deliberately sent them to pedophiles.

    The disk-wiping CyberScrub software was found installed on his Lenovo laptop and according to its product description "erases evidence of online activity (history, videos, e-mail, chat, newsgroups, pictures, P2P apps) and securely erases files beyond recovery."

    The company says it is "used by many federal agencies."

    Related:

    Technology Which Turned Paralyzed Victim's Blinks Into Words Convicts Pedophile
    Feds Drop Child Porn Case to Keep Secret Hacking Method
    Busted! Politicians, Police Caught in Huge Norwegian Pedophile Ring
    Investigation: US-Backed Afghan Police Kidnap Boys for Pedophilic Exploitation
    Tags:
    pedophile, court case, data, child sexual abuse, software, pornography, police, computer, conviction, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Pass GO
    Pass GO: Blame the Russians
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok