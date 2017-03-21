Prime Minister Rutte's Party Wins Dutch Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The main competitor of the VVD party, the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Geert Wilders, came in second in the election gaining 20 seats.

Earlier this week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hailed the victory of his ruling People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in the national elections.

An exit poll conducted by NOS public broadcaster showed that Rutte's party secured at least 31 out of the 150 parliament seats available.

Frauke Petry recently told Sputnik Germany that Amsterdam's recent move to play hard ball with Turkish ministers had played an important role in securing the victory of Mark Rutte's party. The AfD leader said that the Prime Minister won support at the expense of right-wing candidate Geert Wilders due to the last-minute spat with Turkey.