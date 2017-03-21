Register
    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels. (File)

    Europe 'Under Unexpected Pressure': What Major Factors Influence EU Policy

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    The European Union is currently under great pressure for several factors, which largely determine its policy, political expert Alexander Rahr told Sputnik.

    The difficulties for the EU arise from the ongoing conflict with Russia amid various positions in Ukraine and Syria, as well as the unpredictability of new US President Donald Trump, Rahr noted.

    "The European Union came under great, unexpected, pressure from different sides: on the one hand, there is a conflict with Russia amid the situations in Ukraine and Syria, which does not end, but only worsens. So far, there is no compromise in sight," Rahr said.

    The relations between Russia and the West have deteriorated since 2014 amid Crimea's referendum and the reunification of the peninsula with Russia. Furthermore, the parties had differences with regard to the Syrian conflict, in which Western countries called for the overthrowing of current Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and supported the so-called moderate rebels, which Russia viewed as terrorists.

    Among other factors, the expert named the pressure from Washington. According to him, Trump is an "unusual non-political politician," and "his coming to power was a surprise for many in the EU."

    Scientists believe that the European Union's political establishment has been disappointed and frustrated by Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential race.

    "Now they need to think how to cooperate with him, this new American president," the expert stated.

    Another issue that has a great impact on European politics is radical Islamism.

    "There is also a pressure from Islamic extremists. Islamism in Europe is being felt as never before," Rahr noted. "Moreover, in recent years, there has been the growing right-wing populism in European capitals. Many perceive it as a risk and a threat, and many governments are afraid of it."

