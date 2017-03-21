Europe 'Under Unexpected Pressure': What Major Factors Influence EU Policy

The difficulties for the EU arise from the ongoing conflict with Russia amid various positions in Ukraine and Syria, as well as the unpredictability of new US President Donald Trump, Rahr noted.
"The European Union came under great, unexpected, pressure from different sides: on the one hand, there is a conflict with Russia amid the situations in Ukraine and Syria, which does not end, but only worsens. So far, there is no compromise in sight," Rahr said.
Among other factors, the expert named the pressure from Washington. According to him, Trump is an "unusual non-political politician," and "his coming to power was a surprise for many in the EU."
"Now they need to think how to cooperate with him, this new American president," the expert stated.
Another issue that has a great impact on European politics is radical Islamism.
"There is also a pressure from Islamic extremists. Islamism in Europe is being felt as never before," Rahr noted. "Moreover, in recent years, there has been the growing right-wing populism in European capitals. Many perceive it as a risk and a threat, and many governments are afraid of it."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The "conflict" with Russia is a fake conflict created by EU and US and has nothing with truth to do.
NATOisEVIL