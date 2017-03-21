Scientists Begin Experiment to Discover Mysteries of Air and Water Turbulence

Turbulence, a flow regime in fluid dynamics that leads to chaotic changes in pressure and flow velocity in water and air, still remains poorly understood by scientists despite affecting millions of plane and boat passengers across the world everyday.

However, a US$2.5 million project led Professor Andrei Golov from Manchester's School of Physics and Astronomy, Emeritus Professor Joe Vinen from the University of Birmingham, Dr. Paul Walmsley and Emeritus Professor Tom Mullin from Manchester, will seek to improve understanding of it.

Professor Golov told Sputnik that he and his team, that has a four year grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, will look at the "relationship between the "natural and man-made" turbulence phenomena in the UK's largest research project into quantum turbulence.

His team will investigate "weather systems and aircraft motion in atmosphere, water flows in stormy seas and pipes" using "highly specialized low-temperature laboratories in Manchester and Lancaster."

"All of these phenomena have enormous bearing on human life and our prosperity — but because of its inherent complexity our understanding of turbulence is quite poor," said Professor Golov.

"In some ways, quantum turbulence is simpler than the classical hydrodynamic turbulence. Because it consists of discrete quantized vortex lines, and there is no viscosity — but in some ways it is more complex, as it possesses co-existent hydrodynamic-like and wave-like motions of vortex lines."

Professor Golov told Sputnik that the team will conduct the experiment to visualize quantum turbulence at the zero-temperature limit in laboratories at both Manchester University and Lancaster University next summer, when all necessary preparations for the tests have been completed.

The team will use "lasers, sensitive cameras and rotating cryostats, they will image the shapes and motion of vortex lines in turbulent superfluid helium at only 0.1 degree above absolute zero," according to Manchester University.

"We expect that this work will lead to a revolutionary breakthrough in this field — so naturally we are very excited as we prepare for this pioneering experiment," Professor Golov said.

The UK's Civil Aviation Agency reported that between 2009 and 2013 there were a total of 387 turbulence-related injuries to passengers flying with British airlines. In 2010 147 passengers were hurt during flights.