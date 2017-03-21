Register
19:34 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Aicraft

    Scientists Begin Experiment to Discover Mysteries of Air and Water Turbulence

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12220

    A team of researchers led by the University of Manchester in Britain are set to begin tests that could reveal some of the mysteries of turbulence.

    Turbulence, a flow regime in fluid dynamics that leads to chaotic changes in pressure and flow velocity in water and air, still remains poorly understood by scientists despite affecting millions of plane and boat passengers across the world everyday.

    However, a US$2.5 million project led Professor Andrei Golov from Manchester's School of Physics and Astronomy, Emeritus Professor Joe Vinen from the University of Birmingham, Dr. Paul Walmsley and Emeritus Professor Tom Mullin from Manchester, will seek to improve understanding of it.

    Professor Golov told Sputnik that he and his team, that has a four year grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, will look at the "relationship between the "natural and man-made" turbulence phenomena in the UK's largest research project into quantum turbulence.

    His team will investigate "weather systems and aircraft motion in atmosphere, water flows in stormy seas and pipes" using "highly specialized low-temperature laboratories in Manchester and Lancaster."

    "All of these phenomena have enormous bearing on human life and our prosperity — but because of its inherent complexity our understanding of turbulence is quite poor," said Professor Golov.

    "In some ways, quantum turbulence is simpler than the classical hydrodynamic turbulence. Because it consists of discrete quantized vortex lines, and there is no viscosity — but in some ways it is more complex, as it possesses co-existent hydrodynamic-like and wave-like motions of vortex lines."

    Professor Golov told Sputnik that the team will conduct the experiment to visualize quantum turbulence at the zero-temperature limit in laboratories at both Manchester University and Lancaster University next summer, when all necessary preparations for the tests have been completed.

    The team will use "lasers, sensitive cameras and rotating cryostats, they will image the shapes and motion of vortex lines in turbulent superfluid helium at only 0.1 degree above absolute zero," according to Manchester University.

    "We expect that this work will lead to a revolutionary breakthrough in this field — so naturally we are very excited as we prepare for this pioneering experiment," Professor Golov said.

    The UK's Civil Aviation Agency reported that between 2009 and 2013 there were a total of 387 turbulence-related injuries to passengers flying with British airlines. In 2010 147 passengers were hurt during flights.

    Related:

    Inside Boeing's Flight Deck During Hard Landing
    Poor Visibility, High Turbulence Behind Il-76 Crash in Siberia
    Afraid of Flying? Have No Fear, Your App is Here!
    Tags:
    turbulence, accidents, atmosphere, passengers, planes, aviation, research, study, science, travel, weather, Manchester University, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Pass GO
    Pass GO: Blame the Russians
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok