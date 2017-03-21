Foreign Delegation Inspects Ukraine’s Implementation of CFE Treaty in Lviv

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The foreign experts will be conducting the inspection for a period of three days.

"The multinational inspection group arrived to Lviv to inspect a defined location under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)," the statement read.

Earlier in February, the ministry said that Ukraine fully complies with its CFE obligations as was proved by the German delegation which visited the country for inspection.

The original CFE on quantitative limitations of armament was signed in Paris in 1990 while the Adapted Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty was signed in 1999. It has been ratified by just four countries: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.