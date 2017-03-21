Register
19:34 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    People sit at computers in the 24 hour Operations Room inside GCHQ, Cheltenham in Cheltenham, November 17, 2015.

    New GCHQ Chief Must Clarify UK's Role in Covert US Drone Strikes - Reprieve

    © REUTERS/ Ben Birchall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8920

    International human rights organization Reprieve has said the new GCHQ chief must halt the UK's role in covert US drone strikes.

    The British Foreign Office announced on Tuesday, March 21 that Jeremy Fleming will take over GHCQ, the UK's intelligence gathering agency, which has been directly implicated in assisting covert US drone strikes in war zones such as Yemen.

    Jennifer Gibson, the Drones and Kill List Project Lead at human rights group Reprieve said that Fleming should clarify the UK's role in a covert raid in the Yemeni village of Yakla in January that is believed to have killed 23 civilians.

    "The new head of GCHQ must come clean over UK involvement in covert US drone strikes. Parliament has raised serious concerns that UK intelligence feeds into US assassinations without charge or trial. It is now more urgent than ever," Gibson said.

    "President Trump is loosening the rules of engagement for covert operations around the world — with his debut raid in Yemen killing at least 23 civilians and his decision to once again involve the CIA in its covert killing program."

    "Fleming must immediately clarify what role the UK has in covert US drone strikes, and the legal basis underpinning that involvement, before more innocent people are killed."

    Reprieve said they found that among the civilians killed in the botched attack, was a newborn baby, an eight-year-old girl, and an 80-year-old tribal elder.

    In this February 3, 2017 frame grab from video, residents inspect a house that was damaged during a January 29, 2017 US raid on the tiny village of Yakla, in central Yemen.
    © AP Photo
    In this February 3, 2017 frame grab from video, residents inspect a house that was damaged during a January 29, 2017 US raid on the tiny village of Yakla, in central Yemen.

    One US Navy Seal was also killed in the bombing.

    In May 2016, the parliament's Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) warned that the UK's potential involvement with US drone strikes could put British personnel in danger of being charged for complicity with murder.

    "We owe it to all those involved in the chain of command for such uses of lethal force to provide them with absolute clarity about the circumstances in which they will have a defense against any possible future criminal prosecution, including those which might originate from outside the UK," said the JCHR report, titled, The Government's policy on the use of drones for targeted killing.

    The US Air Force fighter jets
    © US Air Force
    US Warplanes Carry Out Airstrikes on al-Qaeda Targets in Yemen
    "We were also concerned that the ongoing uncertainty about the Government's policy and its legal basis might leave front-line intelligence and armed service personnel in considerable doubt about whether what they are being asked to do would expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution for murder or complicity in murder." 

    President Trump's raid reportedly aimed to capture or kill an al-Qaeda leader and recruiter Qassim al-Rimi, however the 38-year-old escaped unscathed and even taunted the president in an audio message, military and intelligence officials told NBC News.

    The Pentagon's chief spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, rejected the notion that al-Rimi was the target of the raid.

    Related:

    You Only Die Six Times: 'Poor' US Drone Strikes Hit Targets More Than Once
    British MPs Slam Government Silence Over Legality of Drone Strikes
    UK Special Forces Accused of Involvement in US Covert Drone War in Yemen
    US Accused of Complicity as Illegal Saudi Strikes Kill 300 Yemeni Civilians
    Tags:
    Yemen crisis, Yemen bombing, Yemen airstrike, civilian deaths, drone strikes, raid, Trump administration, Reprieve, US Armed Forces, UK Parliament Joint Committee on Human Rights, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), US Navy, Jeremy Fleming, Donald Trump, Yakla, Great Britain, Yemen, United States, Middle East, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Pass GO
    Pass GO: Blame the Russians
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok