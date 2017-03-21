French Prosecutor Opens Inquiry Into Interior Minister's Daughters' Employment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Le Roux admitted employing his daughters in the summer to the Quotidien program shown by the TMC broadcaster on Monday, but stressed that it was "never permanent" and that they did the work.

"Following the revelations about Bruno Le Roux, broadcast on TMC during the Quotidien program on March 20, 2017 and reprinted by the press, the national financial prosecutor opened today a preliminary investigation into announced facts," the statement, released on Twitter, read.