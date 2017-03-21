Register
18:03 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel

    War of Words Between Berlin and Ankara Worsens, Gets Personal

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    121960

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has hit back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he once again referred to Germany's "Nazi" tactics over rallies in support of the upcoming referendum in Turkey, marking a new low in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    Turkey is holding a referendum, April 16, on controversial changes to the country's constitution that could hand Erdogan massive executive presidential powers and abolish the role of prime minister. Erdogan and his government have promoted a series off rallies in Germany — as well as the Netherlands — to support his cause among the Turkish population abroad. 1.4 million Turks in Germany are eligible to vote.

    Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017.

    However, German authorities have canceled a number of rallies, fearing violence and a rise in anti-migrant sentiment. Erdogan has accused Germany of employing fascist methods.

    "You are right now employing Nazi measures. When we call them Nazis they (Europe) get uncomfortable. They rally together in solidarity. Especially Merkel," he said in a televised speech, March 19.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)
    © AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt
    Germany Must Annul Refugee Deal With Turkey After Erdogan's Nazi Remarks – Lawmaker
    Merkel hit back saying such language must stop, "no ifs, no buts," and that her government would "take all necessary measures, including reviewing the permissions" for rallies for which permission had already been granted. 

    Meanwhile, a senior member of her own Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and Minister President of the German state of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, has said Erdogan should be barred from entering Germany, which should distance itself from Erdogan's attempts to conduct a political campaign on German soil, which Germany itself was gearing up for its own federal elecions later this year.

    "Mr. Erdogan is not welcome. If he does come, in my view, he will not be allowed to appear alongside us, as it poses a threat to national security," he said.

    Erdogan's comments have also brought a backlash from the Jewish community in Germany, where the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, said his comments were an affront to the victims of the Third Reich.

    ​"The comparisons between today's Federal Republic of Germany and National Socialism, which we have heard in recent days, are not only insulting and absolutely false — they also relativize the Nazis' rule of terror. The comparison is monstrous and denigrates the suffering of the victims of the Shoah," Schuster said.

    A campaign banner for the upcoming referendum with the picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen on Taksim square in central Istanbul, Turkey March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    A campaign banner for the upcoming referendum with the picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen on Taksim square in central Istanbul, Turkey March 15, 2017.

    The row comes on the back of previous outburst by Erdogan, early March, when he accused the German authorities of using "Nazi tactics" to stop rallies in tended to support Erdogan's proposals.

    "It cannot be justified. Nazi comparisons only lead to misery. This needs to stop," Merkel said in a speech to the Bundestag, March 9.

    Related:

    Erdogan Vows Turkey Will Change Policy Toward EU After Referendum
    Turkey 'Hears Footsteps of Fascism' Reviving in Germany – Deputy Prime Minister
    Germany to Defend Honor After New Nazi Remarks From Turkey - Chancellery
    Refugee Flow From Turkey to Greece Sharply Rises After Ankara's Threats
    Tags:
    constitutional amendments, rallies, Nazi, referendum, Turkish referendum, European Union, Angela Merkel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Europe, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok